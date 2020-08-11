BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $126.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BioMarin beat estimates for Q2 earnings and sales. Sales of its key orphan disease drugs — Vimizim and Kuvan — are being driven by strong demand trends. Its newest product, Palynziq is witnessing strong commercial uptake in the United States. BioMarin’s rare disease pipeline is progressing well with growing focus on gene therapy agents. A BLA for Roctavian, a gene therapy for hemophilia A, is under review with a FDA decision expected in August. A BLA for another key candidate vosoritide is expected to be filed this year. Roctavian is anticipated to be transformational, if approved this year. However, any regulatory setbacks related to Roctavian/vosoritide can hurt the stock. Moreover, Kuvan is expected to face generic competition in Q4, which can hurt sales. The stock has outperformed the industry this year so far. “

BMRN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

BMRN stock opened at $118.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.31 and a 200-day moving average of $99.22. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.40%. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $476,047.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $16,430,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,551,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,760 shares of company stock worth $22,606,515 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

