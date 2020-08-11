Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.80% from the stock’s current price.

BKI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

Shares of BKI stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.49. The company had a trading volume of 512,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,592. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.56. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Black Knight by 573.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Black Knight by 81.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 46.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter worth $50,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

