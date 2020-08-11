Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stephens from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BKI. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.10.

BKI stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.49. 512,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,592. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.56.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Black Knight’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Black Knight by 573.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 46.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

