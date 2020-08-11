BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Hits New 52-Week High at $592.54

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $592.54 and last traded at $591.10, with a volume of 5716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $580.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $564.13 and a 200-day moving average of $511.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total value of $791,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,701 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after buying an additional 295,599 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,086,943,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,639,000 after buying an additional 53,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after buying an additional 43,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $927,330,000 after buying an additional 309,557 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

