Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Group by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,074,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,130. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.99. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

