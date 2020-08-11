Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BRG stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.73. 2,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,585. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

BRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

In other news, Director Romano Tio acquired 3,000 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $48,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,625.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

