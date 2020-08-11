BMO Capital Markets Boosts Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Price Target to $18.00

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $12.50 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 51.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSWF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410. The company has a market cap of $521.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.09. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44.

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 10.25%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.