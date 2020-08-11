Bp Plc Boosts Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Bp Plc increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 108.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth $30,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $263,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,460. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KSU. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

KSU traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.07. 533,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,410. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.82 and its 200 day moving average is $148.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $195.47.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

