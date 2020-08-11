Bp Plc Cuts Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,268,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 327.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,207,000 after buying an additional 1,401,831 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,778,000 after purchasing an additional 415,612 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 28.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,861,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $247,423,000 after buying an additional 408,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,182,000 after acquiring an additional 367,304 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.13. 27,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,596. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.00.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $569,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.54.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

