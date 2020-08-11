Bp Plc Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.74. 155,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,757,763. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

