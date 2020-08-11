Bp Plc Decreases Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 32.6% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock worth $292,856 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DUK stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.71. 1,484,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,445. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.86. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.