Bp Plc Grows Stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bp Plc grew its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $378,091,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,599,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Workday by 35.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,055,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,603 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Workday by 293.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 19.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,523,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,497 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 10,769 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $1,955,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,860 shares of company stock valued at $89,843,645 over the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDAY stock traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $179.57. 20,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.83 and a beta of 1.50. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $202.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.82 and a 200-day moving average of $168.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Workday from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.29.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

