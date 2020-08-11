Bp Plc Has $2.31 Million Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 954.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,505. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.35, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.