Bp Plc Has $2.45 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bp Plc grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,591 shares of company stock worth $187,411 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.27. 47,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,534. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

