Bp Plc Has $3.82 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

