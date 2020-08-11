Bp Plc Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Bp Plc raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $4,680,594.00. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $41,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,630 shares of company stock valued at $21,391,954 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.12. 36,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,948. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $82.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.33 to $76.67 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

