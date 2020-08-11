Bp Plc Has $4.56 Million Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,305,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,123,848,000 after acquiring an additional 289,836 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Progressive by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,860,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Progressive by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,351,031,000 after purchasing an additional 787,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Progressive by 9.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,394,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $841,357,000 after purchasing an additional 969,841 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Progressive by 85.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $89.90. The stock had a trading volume of 86,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average of $79.56.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.15.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,221 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.