Bp Plc Has $5.20 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bp Plc reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.13. 1,632,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,759,120. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The company has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $5,906,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,659,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $8,311,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

