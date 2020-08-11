Bp Plc Has $51.99 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.9% of Bp Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $51,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,182,847. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.23. 784,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,297,162. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $278.89. The company has a market capitalization of $751.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.