Bp Plc Purchases 400 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Bp Plc lifted its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,312,000 after acquiring an additional 866,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,876,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 8,909.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,310 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,082,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,522,000 after acquiring an additional 43,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,058,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,871 shares of company stock valued at $13,634,528 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $9.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.95. The company had a trading volume of 57,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,839. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.93.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

