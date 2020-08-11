Bp Plc Sells 2,000 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bp Plc reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 25.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 23.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

NYSE:APH traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.90. The stock had a trading volume of 59,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,930. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 5,900 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $601,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,082 shares of company stock worth $55,272,101 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

