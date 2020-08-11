Bp Plc Sells 27,400 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.9% of Bp Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,022,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $958,938,000 after buying an additional 295,674 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.4% during the first quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 412,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 33,898 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $49.08. 1,413,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,045,928. The firm has a market cap of $208.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.63. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

