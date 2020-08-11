Bp Plc Sells 28,000 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.37.

Shares of DIS traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.51. The company had a trading volume of 555,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,643,962. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.15 and a 200-day moving average of $116.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $237.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.98, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

