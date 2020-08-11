Bp Plc Sells 4,000 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,755,000 after buying an additional 7,816,822 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 66.7% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,500,000 after buying an additional 4,564,387 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,106,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 61.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,972,000 after buying an additional 2,353,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

NYSE SYY traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 155,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.