Bp Plc Sells 4,100 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.48.

Visa stock traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.47. 449,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,916,807. The company has a market capitalization of $391.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.36 and a 200 day moving average of $186.84. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.