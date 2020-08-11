Bp Plc Sells 4,400 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 25.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Humana by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $36,969,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 16.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.05.

NYSE:HUM traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $424.53. 300,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $392.19 and a 200 day moving average of $363.50. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $423.85.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.34 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

