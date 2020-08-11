Bp Plc Sells 4,500 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, hitting $277.18. The stock had a trading volume of 156,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,438. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.56. The firm has a market cap of $297.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Depot from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.80.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

