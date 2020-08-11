Bp Plc Sells 5,000 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bp Plc cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 63.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Starbucks by 233.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Starbucks from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.48. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

