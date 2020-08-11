Bp Plc Sells 600 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bp Plc decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded up $9.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.98. The stock had a trading volume of 32,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,989. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $309.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.69. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.78. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.42 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

