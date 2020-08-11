Bp Plc Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.7% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.72. 992,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,990,668. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The stock has a market cap of $193.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

