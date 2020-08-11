Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BRX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 140,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,523. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $247.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 70.1% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,744,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,800 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $17,628,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,443,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,214,000 after buying an additional 1,779,469 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $13,966,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 46.8% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,326,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,105,000 after buying an additional 1,379,802 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

