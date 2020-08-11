Brokerages Set Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Price Target at $11.89

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.11.

GTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Gates Industrial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:GTES traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.38. 9,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,638. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $576.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha bought 244,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $2,100,255.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $721,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 552,800 shares of company stock worth $4,995,404 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Gates Industrial by 71.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

