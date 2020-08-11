Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $99.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average is $104.06. The stock has a market cap of $302.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

