Buckingham Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 310.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TEVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.19.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $11.92 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

