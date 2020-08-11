Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Total by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Total by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Total by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Total during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Total stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 122.56 and a beta of 0.64. Total SA has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

