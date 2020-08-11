Buckingham Asset Management LLC Invests $233,000 in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 378,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,897,000 after acquiring an additional 311,371 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in ServiceNow by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.85.

In related news, insider David Schneider sold 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.45, for a total value of $1,366,052.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,651.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 50,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.56, for a total transaction of $17,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,785,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,387 shares of company stock worth $46,115,984 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $431.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $454.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $420.10 and its 200 day moving average is $352.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

