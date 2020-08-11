Buckingham Asset Management LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 71,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 129.5% during the first quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 58,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 33,092 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90.

