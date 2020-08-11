Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 1,237 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,622 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,304,193 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $515,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,787 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at $64,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,502,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,433,000 after buying an additional 651,453 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at $28,307,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth about $17,923,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Bank of America raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

NYSE:RIO opened at $60.95 on Friday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $65.20. The company has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

