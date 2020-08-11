Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 282 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $67,798,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,147,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,349 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $122,144,000 after purchasing an additional 911,215 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,656,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 99.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,394,581 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $68,056,000 after buying an additional 696,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.98. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $254,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,493 shares of company stock worth $1,059,254. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.