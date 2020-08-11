Buckingham Asset Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Everbridge in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $131.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.35 and a beta of 0.49. Everbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.27. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total transaction of $843,747.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,438.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $1,563,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,909 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,366. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

