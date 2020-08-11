Buckingham Asset Management LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,957,000 after purchasing an additional 585,381 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 5,604.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 441,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 433,878 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 1,839.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 378,449 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 16.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,704,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,437,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,239,000 after purchasing an additional 313,883 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $92.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $684,679.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,574 shares of company stock worth $6,529,690. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

