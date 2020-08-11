Burnham Holdings Inc (BURCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on August 19th

Burnham Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:BURCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of Burnham stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. Burnham has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.34.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Burnham from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

