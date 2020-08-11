Burnham Holdings Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:BURCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of Burnham stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.34. Burnham has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Burnham from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

