Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the January 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BUKS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. 99,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,910. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. Butler National has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $37.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Butler National alerts:

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products and professional services in the United States. The company's Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications include business-size aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, Cessna, and Dassault Falcon aircraft along with other specialized modifications.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.