Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the January 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BUKS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. 99,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,910. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. Butler National has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $37.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.88.
