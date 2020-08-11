Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $19.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

CABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.