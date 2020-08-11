Callan Capital LLC Acquires 3,618 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 266.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period.

VCIT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.86. 1,902,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,785,738. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

