Callan Capital LLC Buys 1,536 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,067 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40.

