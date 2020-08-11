Callan Capital LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Callan Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 1.4% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.51. 1,881,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,787. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.50.

