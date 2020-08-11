Callan Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Callan Capital LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 19,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.62. 1,192,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,302. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

