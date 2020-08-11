Callan Capital LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,783 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 9.5% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $37,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,600,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539,566 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,315 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,579 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,023,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $77,195,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,415,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,894. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

